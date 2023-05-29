Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,626 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.2% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in AbbVie by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.56. 7,590,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,874,196. The stock has a market cap of $242.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,356 shares of company stock worth $19,901,151 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

