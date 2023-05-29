Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases 35,000 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of Arvinas worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARVN. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 25.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 212,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,443. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.74 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 227.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,619.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $173,577.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,619.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $51,529.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,674 shares of company stock worth $256,143 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

