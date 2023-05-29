Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $11,379.53 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025364 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017376 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001104 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,932.43 or 0.99964264 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

