Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $11,365.94 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00199077 USD and is down -4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $11,750.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

