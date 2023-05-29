RIT Capital Partners plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RIT Capital Partners plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RITPF remained flat at C$24.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.62. RIT Capital Partners has a one year low of C$22.51 and a one year high of C$29.10.

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Investec lowered shares of RIT Capital Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is an investment trust listed on the London Stock Exchange with net assets of some �1.9 billion. It is chaired by Lord Rothschild, whose family interests retain a significant holding. For 2011 it won the Best Large Trust award from the Investment Trust Journal, for its outstanding performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.