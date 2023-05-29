Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 23,551 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.62. 8,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,250. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.70. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

