Robert W. Baird Boosts American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target to $65.00

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

American Woodmark Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $64.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $64.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in American Woodmark by 72.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 162.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in American Woodmark by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

