Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,326,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 5,135,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

RHHBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Societe Generale raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.14.

Shares of RHHBY stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $40.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,171,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,607. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. Roche has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 58.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,819,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,790 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,877,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 26.7% in the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,691,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,668,000 after purchasing an additional 356,469 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 3,411.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 200,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 195,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 18.4% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 701,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 109,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG is a research healthcare company. It operates through the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics segments. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

