Rocket Pool ETH Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for about $2,022.57 or 0.07312017 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $639.56 million and $1.76 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,507 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,040.12600384 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,140,058.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

