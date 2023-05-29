Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,743 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,496,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after buying an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.94.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,833. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.89. The company has a market capitalization of $109.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

