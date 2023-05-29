Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $245,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Linde by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,211 shares of company stock worth $24,589,579. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $356.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,666. The firm has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.39.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

