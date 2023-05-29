Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$72.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CM. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$73.83 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$65.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM stock opened at C$57.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$53.58 and a 12 month high of C$71.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.9480198 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In related news, Director Victor George Dodig purchased 51,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,996,347.20. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

