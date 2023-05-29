Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Knott David M Jr

Knott David M Jr decreased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

NYSE RHP traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $90.35. 246,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,043. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

