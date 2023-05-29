Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $229.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $210.00 to $229.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.14.

NYSE:CRM opened at $215.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,025.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total transaction of $136,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,453,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,631 shares of company stock worth $8,423,784. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 391,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after purchasing an additional 332,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

