SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 29th, 2023

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 736,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 716.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. DNB Markets cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.50.

SalMar ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SALRF remained flat at $41.52 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29. SalMar ASA has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $74.19.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Sales and Industry, and Icelandic Salmon. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.