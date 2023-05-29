SALT (SALT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,585.73

SALT (SALT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, SALT has traded up 2% against the dollar. SALT has a market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $11,585.73 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00025735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019328 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017526 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001099 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,696.73 or 1.00057921 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SALT (SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03000983 USD and is up 9.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $11,116.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

