Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS SAXPY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.03. 28,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sampo Oyj will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sampo Oyj Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.8819 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. Sampo Oyj’s payout ratio is 71.54%.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sampo Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

