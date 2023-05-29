Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPYGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS SAXPY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.03. 28,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sampo Oyj will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sampo Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.8819 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. Sampo Oyj’s payout ratio is 71.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sampo Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Sampo Oyj



Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

See Also

