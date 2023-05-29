Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the April 30th total of 10,820,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 54,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $905,678.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,649.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 911,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,228,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 54,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $905,678.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,649.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,252,805 shares of company stock worth $100,455,781 over the last 90 days. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth about $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth about $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,073,000 after buying an additional 320,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 18.1% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,279,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after buying an additional 809,646 shares during the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IOT stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,661,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,548. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.