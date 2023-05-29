Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Up 45.5% in May

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sands China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th.

Get Sands China alerts:

Sands China Stock Performance

Sands China stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.62. 11,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,700. Sands China has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.67.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.