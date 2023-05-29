Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Target Price to $210.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $176.53 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

