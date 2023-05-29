Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Tops $4.05 on Exchanges

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $18.42 million and $5.47 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $4.05 or 0.00014578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

