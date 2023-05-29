Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.
Sapiens International Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.96. 74,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79.
About Sapiens International
Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
