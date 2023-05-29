Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.96. 74,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 3,697.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 312.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

