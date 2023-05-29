Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Update

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Sappi Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of Sappi stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 39,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. Sappi has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.22.
Sappi Company Profile
