Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 29th, 2023

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFSGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 138,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Saul Centers Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BFS traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $34.10. 21,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,883. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $816.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 143.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 5,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.29 per share, with a total value of $171,277.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,237.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Todd Pearson purchased 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,495 shares of company stock valued at $679,937. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

About Saul Centers

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

See Also

