Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Update

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 138,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Saul Centers Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BFS traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $34.10. 21,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,883. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $816.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 143.90%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.29 per share, with a total value of $171,277.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,237.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.29 per share, with a total value of $171,277.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,237.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David Todd Pearson purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,495 shares of company stock valued at $679,937. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

