Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SimpliFi Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Orcam Financial Group increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 90,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

SCHE stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 810,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,159. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.