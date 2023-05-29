Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 1.5% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.14% of Genuine Parts worth $33,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 80,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.21. 758,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,052. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

