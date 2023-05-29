Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 2.0% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $44,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.46 on Monday, hitting $360.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,109. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.71.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

