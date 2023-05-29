Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Up 65.2% in May

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the April 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scienjoy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Scienjoy in the second quarter worth $247,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Scienjoy in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Scienjoy in the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Scienjoy alerts:

Scienjoy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SJ stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,540. Scienjoy has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $180.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy ( NASDAQ:SJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $83.66 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.