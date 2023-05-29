Scotiabank Upgrades FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) to Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
FIBRA Prologis Stock Up 2.4 %
FBBPF opened at $3.42 on Thursday. FIBRA Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.
FIBRA Prologis Company Profile
