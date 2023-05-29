Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $36,527.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,822.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCRB opened at $4.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.64.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,509.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,977.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

