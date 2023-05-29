Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Update

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Sernova Stock Performance

SEOVF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. 52,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,357. The company has a market cap of $192.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.28. Sernova has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the proprietary technologies, including Cell Pouch implantable device technologies and immune-protected therapeutic cells. The company was founded on August 19, 1998 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

