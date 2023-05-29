Short Interest in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Declines By 13.9%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the April 30th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 916,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Linda Palczuk purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,424. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 388,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AVDL. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

