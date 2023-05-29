Short Interest in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Increases By 45.4%

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the April 30th total of 715,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CIB shares. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancolombia

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after buying an additional 446,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Price Performance

Shares of CIB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 192,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,635. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $45.98.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.7332 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.