Short Interest in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Rises By 24.4%

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,900 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the April 30th total of 688,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Insider Activity at Bank of Marin Bancorp

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,617.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,984 shares of company stock worth $137,224. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 182,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,716 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after acquiring an additional 96,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 80,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $17.22. 71,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,032. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $277.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.10). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

