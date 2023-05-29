Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Rises By 9.2%

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the April 30th total of 39,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Greenridge Global reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.23. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,550. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.22. Barfresh Food Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.30.

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 71.44% and a negative return on equity of 143.19%. The company had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth about $2,218,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

