Short Interest in Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Declines By 25.0%

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BVNRY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.14. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,910. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

