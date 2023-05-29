Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Increases By 26.8%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,500 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the April 30th total of 163,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
In related news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $222,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ BELFB traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 190,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,196. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. The company has a market cap of $630.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.72.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.62%.
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
