Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Rises By 15.2%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BJDX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 398,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,286. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.
Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, research analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile
Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluejay Diagnostics (BJDX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.