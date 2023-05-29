Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Rises By 15.2%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BJDX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 398,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,286. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, research analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

