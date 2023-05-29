Short Interest in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Increases By 9.0%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borqs Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Borqs Technologies by 5,297.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,225,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,202,440 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Borqs Technologies by 170.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 598,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 377,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borqs Technologies Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRQS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. 843,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,282. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. Borqs Technologies has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $4.68.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile

Borqs Technologies, Inc is a global provider in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart-connected mobile devices and E2E cloud-service solutions. It engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services.

