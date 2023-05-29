Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Increases By 15.5%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bouygues Stock Up 0.6 %

BOUYY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,278. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Bouygues Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.2761 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm operates through the following segments: Bouygues Construction (Construction & Services), Bouygues Immobilier (Property), Colas (Transport Infrastructure), TF1 (Media) and Bouygues Telecom (Telecoms).

