Short Interest in Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Expands By 12.2%

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,700 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the April 30th total of 588,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,607.0 days.

Brembo Price Performance

Shares of BRBOF stock remained flat at $15.40 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. Brembo has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Get Brembo alerts:

About Brembo

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Brembo SpA engages in the manufacture and provision of braking system solutions for automotive vehicles. It operates through the Discs and After Market business segments. The Discs segment comprises the systems and motorbikes. The After Market segment refers to the performance of the group. The company was founded by Emilio Bombassei and Italo Breda on January 11, 1961 and is headquartered in Curno, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Brembo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brembo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.