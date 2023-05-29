Short Interest in Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Expands By 12.2%

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,700 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the April 30th total of 588,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,607.0 days.
Shares of BRBOF stock remained flat at $15.40 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. Brembo has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.40.
