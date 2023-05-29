Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Grows By 65.9%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the April 30th total of 789,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 289,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41,839 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.9% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BFAM traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.54. The company had a trading volume of 231,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,694. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $94.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

