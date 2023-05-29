Short Interest in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Decreases By 11.6%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,700 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the April 30th total of 609,400 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BWEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadwind from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Broadwind stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.02. 94,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,001. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $84.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Broadwind will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,840,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 617,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 501,240 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the first quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

