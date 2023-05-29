Short Interest in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Decreases By 9.3%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,240,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the April 30th total of 28,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 29.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $726,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,192.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,582 in the last ninety days. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 856,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 106,181 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AI traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,765,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,214,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $34.68.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 98.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

