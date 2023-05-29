Short Interest in Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Decreases By 18.1%

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 200.4 days.

Cogeco Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:CGECF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054. Cogeco has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $60.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGECF. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

About Cogeco

Cogeco, Inc is a diversified holding company, which engages in the provision of cable television, Internet, telephony, and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications segments.

