Short Interest in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Increases By 39.0%

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the April 30th total of 198,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Conformis Trading Down 0.9 %
CFMS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.09. 41,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,621. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Conformis has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $1.33. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 75.43% and a negative net margin of 74.18%. The business had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conformis will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,054 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 188,200 shares in the last quarter.
ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.
