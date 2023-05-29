Short Interest in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Increases By 39.0%

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the April 30th total of 198,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Conformis Trading Down 0.9 %

CFMS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.09. 41,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,621. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Conformis has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $1.33. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 75.43% and a negative net margin of 74.18%. The business had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conformis will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFMS. Oppenheimer lowered Conformis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conformis in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,054 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 188,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Conformis

(Get Rating)

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.