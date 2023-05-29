Short Interest in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Rises By 46.1%

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOVGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the April 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 855,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dover by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,635,000 after buying an additional 231,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Dover by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,036,000 after buying an additional 171,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,786,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,662,000 after buying an additional 33,496 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Dover Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DOV traded up $1.81 on Monday, reaching $137.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,979. Dover has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

