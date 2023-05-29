Short Interest in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expands By 12.7%

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,300 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the April 30th total of 709,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 297,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,072.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,139 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 128,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Eagle Materials by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,462,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $166.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.47. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $169.19.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 8.03%.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.