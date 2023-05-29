Short Interest in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Decreases By 19.5%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 9,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 716,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Stock Performance

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.56. 361,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.87.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,882.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.40%. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Electrameccanica Vehicles

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 20th.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through the Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers custom-built vehicles.

