Short Interest in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Decreases By 29.6%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the April 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ECF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.90. 49,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,647. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $10.01.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. 28.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.