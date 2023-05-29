Short Interest in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Decreases By 29.6%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the April 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:ECF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.90. 49,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,647. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $10.01.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile
Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (ECF)
